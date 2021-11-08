Prosecutors step up charges for those dealing in fentanyl

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Some Southern California prosecutors are stepping up charges against those who sell deadly, fentanyl-laced illegal drugs. The Orange County Register reports that District Attorney Todd Spitzer plans to issue an admonishment in plea deals warning that a dealer found to be involved in another fentanyl sale that results in death could be charged with murder. Nearby Riverside and San Bernardino counties have charged alleged dealers with murder. The move comes as authorities say drug-related deaths are expected to hit a record of 100,000 this year. In Orange County, Public Defender Martin Schwarz said issuing an advisement lacks legal standing.