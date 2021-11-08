Return of international travel impacts Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Experience Rochester President Joe Ward is excited the city can welcome back international travelers again.

"So this really is a very huge step to bring the international travel back and to get us started. I'm sure some of the restaurants and stuff and the retail stores are very excited to see them in their stores and in their restaurants," said Ward.

Travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which makes travel rules the same for visitors coming in and out.

"That is really consistent with what the European countries are asking of US citizens when we're traveling abroad," said Nora Blum, VP of Travel Leaders in Southeast Minnesota.

In pre-pandemic years, Rochester received more than 8,000 international tourists annually.

"It'll come in a bit of a trickle and it will build up when it comes to the international travel," said Ward.

And for travelers coming in from abroad? One travel agent, who has many clients from India, said he's already gotten calls today:

"There will be a lot of incoming tourist arrivals in the U.S. from countries like India, and a lot of Europe. Virgin Atlantic, a big airline, said most of their flights, from Europe to US, are almost sold out for the next 4-6 months," said Anoop Mittra of Cruise Planners.

And a new term that was discussed: revenge travel.

"Revenge travel is all the pent-up demand from people wanting to come into the country," said Ward.

"Revenge travel, so people who couldn't travel in 2020 or 2021, they are spending twice the money in 2022," said Mittra.

There are still rules for travel that everyone must follow.

"Anyone traveling back to the US, whether you're a US citizen or not, you do have to take a COVID test prior to getting on your plane to return home," said Blum.