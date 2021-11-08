The Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers to fill thousands of hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign starts Friday and they still need to fill 7,000 volunteer hours.

It's the biggest campaign for the organization, which goes through Dec. 24. The money raised goes to help those in need of rent help, housing, food and clothing. They've lost half of their ringers since last year, as some people were no longer comfortable participating due to the pandemic.

There are 26 locations across the area in Rochester, Byron and Chatfield, an increase from last year.

Rebecca Snapp with The Salvation Army said it's an easy and fun way for people to help the community. She said people can ring by themselves, or in small groups, and children can get involved. She said some people dress up in festive attire and even play music while volunteering.

"This is one of the few things where families can get involved," she said. You know, Something that kids can do, people with lots of different physical and mental disabilities can do. People have kind of gotten to the point where they know what makes them feel safe and what doesn't. We're hoping that people will really take the time to go out and ring. Because if we can recruit back up to the 2,500 hours we had last year, or if we could up to five, six, maybe even 7,000 hours, that would be an incredible impact on this year's campaign."

Those interested can sign up to be a bell ringer at RegistertoRing.com.