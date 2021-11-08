Thousands rally in Georgia to demand ex-president’s release

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of protesters are rallying in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi to demand the release of the country’s jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili has remained behind bars since his arrest on Oct. 1 after he returned from Ukraine, aiming to bolster opposition forces ahead of nationwide municipal elections. Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013 following the end of his presidency. He later was stripped of his citizenship and sentenced in absentia to six years in prison on abuse-of-power convictions that he says are politically motivated. Supporters contend that Saakashvili’s health has seriously deteriorated as he launched a hunger strike while in prison. Authorities on Monday moved him to a prison hospital.