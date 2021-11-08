Toddler killed on highway latest victim in shootings spike

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler was killed by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway while he slept in his car seat, the latest victim of a recent spike in shootings on San Francisco Bay Area highways in the last two years, some of them attributed to gangs. The nearly 2-year-old boy was killed while riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 driven by his mom when the car was struck by gunfire Saturday around 2 p.m. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Officials say evidence suggests they got caught in the crossfire between two cars with people exchanging gunfire.