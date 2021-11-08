Trash can travels: Myrtle Beach bin makes its way to Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Instead of a message in a bottle, it was the decals on a trash can that tell the story of a 3,500-mile voyage, from South Carolina to Ireland. Officials with Myrtle Beach say a waste barrel somehow floated away from their the coastal city and washed up in County Mayo, on Ireland’s northwestern coast. The city says Keith McGreal wrote to them that he’d spotted a bright blue barrel with city stickers on it “and thought it would make a good news story.” City officials posted McGreal’s photos of the barrel, bearing shell encrustation and other signs of maritime immersion. The city says the barrel likely got swept off the beach during a storm.