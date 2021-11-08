Twins hire former Padres manager Tingler as bench coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been hired as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. David Popkins will also be Minnesota’s new hitting coach. The 40-year-old Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons with the Padres. They made the playoffs in 2020. They collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in Tingler’s dismissal. Tingler spent 13 seasons in a variety of roles with the Texas Rangers before going to San Diego. The 31-year-old Popkins was the hitting coach for the Class A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.