SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat says he’s received assurances from members of Bosnia’s presidency there will be no repeat of armed clashes in the war-scarred nation despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said on Monday that every has agreed “that there will be no war and that’s the most important message.”