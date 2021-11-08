Warm temperatures come to an end this week

After reaching the 60s for three consecutive days, our streak will come to an end Tuesday and we'll have wintry conditions likely by Friday. Highs will fall into the middle and lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with the temperature drop, highs will still be around 5-10 degrees above average for November 9/10th. Highs by Friday will be in the middle 30s with a chance of SNOW!

Our next weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest late Wednesday through Friday. Rain will be the main precipitation type Wednesday through Thursday. Our chance of light snow/flurries will be on the back-side of the low-pressure. As the low moves to the northeast, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s making light snow possible Friday and even into Saturday. It's still far too early to talk about snowfall totals, however, I think accumulation will be little to none.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s Saturday through Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s Sunday night. We'll keep an eye on another possible weather-maker early next week.

Nick