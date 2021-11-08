White House: US will discuss Michigan pipeline with Canada

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes. That’s according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. At a news briefing Monday, she said the U.S. and Canada would “engage constructively” in discussions about the Enbridge Energy pipeline. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Canadian company to shut down the line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture. The company refuses and says the line is in good shape. Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty on transit of oil between the two nations and asked for negotiations.