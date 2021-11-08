Yemeni rebels sentence actor, her 3 companions to prison

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A court run by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels has sentenced an actor and model to five years in prison on charges of committing an indecent act and having drugs in her possession. The court in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa also sentenced three other women, the actor’s travel companions, to prison terms ranging from one to five years on the same charges. The rebels are known as Houthis and control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north. They arrested the 20-year-old actor and the other three women in February. Human Rights Watch has said earlier this year that their trial was “marred with irregularities and abuse.”