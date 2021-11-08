Ye’s Yeezy pays nearly $1M to settle slow-shipping lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper and fashion mogul Ye’s high-end clothing company Yeezy has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over slow shipping to customers. The district attorneys of four California counties brought the suit last month. They said Yeezy had violated state law by failing to send online orders within 30 days. Last month, a judge approved a request from the artist formerly known as Kanye West to legally change his name to Ye. He designs and sells sought-after sneakers and clothing under the Yeezy brand. An email sent seeking comment from Yeezy was not immediately returned.