A gift guide holiday mix from van adventures to James Bond

NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, gifting is a crap shoot. You dig around and hope for the best, and you just might come up with gold. A company outside Boston offers tricked-out van rentals for three to 30 days. For an older person, try an animatronic pet that purrs or barks. Alice Cooper is out with his own collection of hot sauces made with reaper peppers. There’s plenty to choose from for the “Ted Lasso” super fan. Or try a comfy Polartec fleece set or a new game called Hues and Clues. With “No Time to Die” just out and the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise on the horizon, Taschen is out with a coffee table book covering every single film.