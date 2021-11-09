Accused of assaulting ex, Vikes’ Cook says she assaulted him

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook is facing a lawsuit from a former girlfriend for alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment. The altercation occurred a year ago when she traveled to his home to end their relationship. The fifth-year running back is accusing the woman of assaulting and extorting him. The Star Tribune reported that the woman suffered a concussion, deep cuts to her face and other bruising from the fight. Cook’s attorney David Valentini says the woman unlawfully entered Cook’s home, assaulted him and has been trying to settle her claim for “millions of dollars.”