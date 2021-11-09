Albert Lea Superintendent named 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Dr. Michael Funk, Superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools the 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

As the Minnesota honoree, Dr. Funk is a candidate among other state recipients for National Superintendent of the Year, to be announced during the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Conference on Education on February 17-19, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Dr. Funk was selected for this honor by a panel of representatives from Minnesota education organizations. Nominees are evaluated on how each candidate demonstrates leadership for learning, communication, skills, professionalism and community involvement.

Since becoming Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent in 2009, Dr. Funk has led the development of systems to support an equity framework that has reduced barriers to student learning, provided focused resources for students, and provided quality professional development opportunities to staff.

Albert Lea Area Schools' equity work is focused within the pillar of opportunity and achievement with an emphasis on four key areas: understanding the culture of their diverse students; examining the impact of poverty on their student’s education; understanding the mental health needs of their students; and aligning special education instruction to support the needs of their students in a mainstream setting.

Under Dr. Funk's leadership, the school district's graduation rates increased from 68% to 81% from 2012-2021. The district also saw increases in graduation rates between 26% to 44% among Hispanic students, English language learners, special education students, and students on free and reduced meal programs.

“It is clear that Dr. Funk is a student-centered superintendent who has a sharp focus on equity and leadership development," said MASA Executive Director Deb Henton. "Dr. Funk is an exceptional model of leadership for his students, regional peers, and across the entire state of Minnesota. We are very proud to have Dr. Funk represent our administrators as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year."

