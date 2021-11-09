World stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day. London opened little-changed while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined. The future for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%. U.S. stocks were boosted by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress last week approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve said conditions to raise interest rates might not be met until late next year. Traders worry a spike in inflation might prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus that helped to boost stock prices.