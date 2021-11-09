Bright and mild today; colder late this week with rain and snow

Skip to Content

Tranquil sunshine today

The spell of incredibly mild weather continues today as high pressure moves through the region to our north, bringing peaceful conditions to the area. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s which is about ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. North winds will be rather light under that area of high pressure making for a very pleasant day.

