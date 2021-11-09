Brooks Buchanan’s Journey Back to Kasson-Mantorville Football

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - There's just a different energy around Kasson-Mantorville Football and its not just because Head Coach Joel Swanson and his Komets are headed to state.

"I get goosebumps thinking back when you'd first see him and he was recovering and stuff and you just like you say a shot of adrenaline you're pumped up," Swanson said.

Its because Brooks Buchanan is back.

"It feels great. I mean just getting back with my teammates and just playing the game that I love," Buchanan said.

Its special because two months ago a normal day of practice for Buchanan became anything but.

"Coach gave me a call to get in the car immediately and to meet the ambulance down at St. Mary's in the emergency room for a potential heat stroke situation," Jon Buchanan, Brooks' father said.

Eventually Buchanan would get better and be released, but days later his condition got worse.

"The second day he started slurring his speech and it would take him a real long time to formulate a word," Jon Buchanan said.

"I had the words, I just couldn't speak it out. Then I just kind of had some headache issues and then I could see stars," Brooks Buchanan said.

From there Buchanan underwent numerous tests and eventually received a diagnosis for Functional Neurological Disorder.

"If you think of your interworking of your brain as software, it kind of goes haywire and it needs to be reprogrammed in a variety of ways with a variety of therapies," Jon Buchanan said.

His therapy would be speech and he'd spend days and months working to get better.

"There were times where I just felt super down and I just didn't want to play football and just be on the sidelines and be there for them, but everybody just kept pushing me and motivating me and that's just kind of how it was. I just came back and I can't quit on my teammates that's not who I am," Brooks Buchanan said.

"I want to be there for my teammates, I want to do everything for my teammates and my family."

It was about more than just getting back to playing football.

"There's no other place I'd rather be than Komet football. Komet football's a special place and I've said this a lot, but they truly mean everything to me and I'm just grateful to be apart of this team for sure," Brooks Buchanan said.