Catching on: Big Ten receivers putting up some big numbers

1:58 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

In a conference known for stodgy offenses and hard-hitting defenses, Big Ten receivers are putting up some gaudy numbers. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a school record with 15 catches and nearly set another with 240 yards receiving in a win at Nebraska. He wasn’t the only Big Ten receiver with more than 200 yards. Jahan Dotson set a Penn State record with 242. Purdue’s David Bell had 217 while setting a school record with 15 games in triple digits. The Big Ten hasn’t had three players with 200 or more yards receiving on the same day since at least 2000.

Associated Press

