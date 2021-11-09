Continued shortages across U.S. industries impacting shipping time for products like furniture

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Shortages involving products and workers are something we continue to see across most industries. This is causing shipping times to soar, and now if you are looking for a new couch, especially as the holidays get closer, deliveries can take up to seven months.

A Rochester furniture store who has been dealing with manufacturer and shipment issues for more than a year decided to play it safe and order truck loads of furniture and mattresses.

Furniture Superstore Co-owner Jim Sather says many in the furniture business do not expect this problem to be solved for a few years.

This means there is a lot to choose from on the floor. The downside to this is prices around the industry are high.

"They are more expensive, substantially more expensive, in fact in the 40 years that I've been in the business I have never seen price increases like we've seen over the last 10 months," said Sather.

Consumers cannot be too picky unless they're willing to wait.

In the meantime, a shopping route gaining more popularity is consignment.

"It's not costing as much on your bank account when you're buying preowned it's usually not nearly as expensive as it would be brand new, just like buying a used car," said Refashion owner Alisha Arguello.

Consigned furniture is at least half the price as retail according to Arguello.

"The options that we've had lately with so many people moving in this market place has been exceptional, high quality furniture," Arguello said.