Cyprus to try Azeri ‘hitman’ allegedly targeting Israelis

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot police have formally charged an Azeri man on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus. A law enforcement official said on Tuesday that the 38 year-old suspect will go on trial next month on eight charges including conspiracy to commit murder, belonging to a criminal enterprise and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The suspect also faces a terrorism-related charge. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he not authorized to release details about the case, said the Azeri’s arrest last month during which a pistol was found in his possession came in the ‘nick of time’ as police believe he was about to carry out the killings.