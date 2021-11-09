Czech president asks election winner to form new government

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s president has asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government. President Milos Zeman, who is currently hospitalized, says he has approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.” In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. If the candidate is successful in doing so, Zeman will swear him in as the prime minister and appoint his government.