Elections officials rally behind Wisconsin elections chief

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials is rallying behind the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator who has come under attack by Republican legislators with claims of voter fraud. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has called for Meagan Wolfe’s resignation for decisions the Elections Commission made last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The elections officials from states across the country sent a letter Monday to Vos attributing much of the success of Wisconsin elections to Wolfe’s competent leadership. The letter was organized by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research.