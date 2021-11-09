Florida officer’s convictions upheld in fatal shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a police officer convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of a Black motorist whose car had broken down on an interstate off-ramp. In a two-paragraph statement, the court said it would not consider the appeal filed by fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja. He is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2015 killing of 31-year-old Corey Jones. The decision lets stand appeals court decision that said a defendant can be convicted of both manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting of a single person. Raja was the first Florida officer in 30 years to be convicted of an on-duty shooting.