Hwy 14 now open between Owatonna and Dodge Center

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) -- One section of the Hwy 14 expansion project opened to motorists Tuesday and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

This new Hwy 14 spans 12.5 miles and is four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna. The eastbound lanes are open and the westbound will be open Tuesday afternoon.

The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor.

In the past year, this stretch of road has seen 139 crashes, six of those were fatal.

In addition to safety, leaders who spoke today say the new route will bring more commerce to the area, making it safer for drivers to get to businesses in the towns and cities along the highway.

"We have been talking about infrastructure and infrastructure bills for decades," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. "This is probably the first big improvement since probably the mid-80s."

Gov. Walz said road construction crews worked through days, nights, inclement weather and a pandemic. He said the crews saw no COVID-19 cases and the project was under budget.

The next expansion of Hwy 14 that will be completed is in the area around New Ulm and Nicollet.

The stretch is expected to be done sometime next year, and will be majorly funded by a federal $22 million grant.

For more information on the Hwy 14 expansion project, visit its website.