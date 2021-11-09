Iowa contractor to pay $40K in asbestos removal settlement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids contractor will pay $40,000 as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought over improper asbestos removal from Washington High School during renovations in 2014 and 2015. The Gazette reports that a judge signed the order Monday to resolve a 2019 lawsuit the state of Iowa brought against Abatement Specialties. The lawsuit accused the company of failing to thoroughly inspect for and remove asbestos before the renovations, among other things. Officials have said an anonymous tip about asbestos-filled debris lying in the school hallways during the renovation led to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigation that found asbestos fibers in air samples at the school.