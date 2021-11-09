Joens returns, helps No. 12 Iowa State women knock off Omaha

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 18 points, making six 3-pointers, Ashley Joens added 15 points and No. 12 Iowa State beat Omaha 65-38 in a season opener for both teams. Donarski, the Big 12 freshman of the year last season, was 6 of 12 from distance and Joens, who led the conference and ranked fifth nationally with 24.2 points per game last season, went 3 for 9. Omaha didn’t make its first 3-pointer until early in the fourth and finished 2 for 10. Emily Ryan tied an Iowa State record with nine steals, joining Tracy Horvath’s mark set in the 1988-89 season. The Cyclones finished with 15 steals, and Omaha turned it over 22 times.