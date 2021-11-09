Judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — As a sex trafficking trial gets underway, a judge has refused once more to let British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trade a jail cell for home detention with 24-hour guards. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected a bail application for Maxwell for a fourth time on Tuesday. She cited the reasons she’d given in her previous bail application rejections. The jury selection process began last week to find a dozen people willing to fairly decide whether prosecutors can prove that Maxwell helped financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.