COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man reportedly armed with a knife attacked passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said. Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police said only that there was “more than one” victim and gave no information about their condition. Police said a patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo drove into a building to halt the attacker’s progress. A police spokesman said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator died at a nearby hospital.