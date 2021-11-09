Skip to Content

Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade blast in Vietnam and went on to represent his native Georgia in the U.S. Senate, has died. Cleland also served as administrator of the Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a state senator. The Democrat served just one Senate term, losing to Republican Saxby Chambliss in 2002. He also served as as administrator of the U.S. Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a Georgia state senator. Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press. He was 79.

