Minnesota visits Golden State after Curry’s 50-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Stephen Curry scored 50 points in the Warriors’ 127-113 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 43.8 from deep.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.