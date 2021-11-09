MPCA releases impacted waters list draft for 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is looking to add roughly 300 bodies of water in the state, with more than 400 impairments, to its list of impaired waters.

The draft of the 2022 list was released Monday and is a requirement of the clean water act.

As part of the clear water act, every state has to put out an impaired waters list every two years.

This list is important because it tells the MPCA how well the state's lakes, rivers, and streams are doing.

"And so this year, our impaired waters list has over 6,000 on 3,000 water bodies," said Miranda Nichols, MPCA impaired eaters list coordinator.

Lakes, steams and rivers are added to the MPCA impaired waters list when the body of water is not meeting certain water quality standards.

"We have these standards and then we go out and collect data on our lakes and streams and we compare what we see in the lake and stream to the standard," Nichols said.

Common impairments include mercury levels that lead to limits on fish consumption, nutrients that grow algae, sediment that clouds water, bacteria that can make water unsafe for swimming, and unhealthy conditions for fish and bugs.

"Once a water gets on the impaired waters list, we're required to do a clean-up study. So that is to identify the sources of the pollution and then make plans to reduce that pollution to bring that water body back to standards," Nichols said.

Impairments have been tracked in Minnesota since 1992.

So what kind of impairments are we seeing in the southeast corner of the state?

"What we found there for problem areas, are those impairments to aquatic life. It's areas where the fish and the bugs aren't doing as well as we expect and the common pollutants are usually there, so it's nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrates and sediment that clouds the water making it difficult for the fish and bugs to survive," Nichols said.

MPCA says it's a work in progress to improve our water quality locally and across the state.

"We know in the southeast we've reduced a lot of phosphorus, which is great but we still have to work on nitrogen," Nichols said.

The draft for 2022 is now on public notice for 60 days to see if any adjustments are needed before being submitted to the United States EPA in April of next year.

There will be a public information meeting for the southeast Minnesota region on December 15.