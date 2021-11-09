One person suffers burns in homeless encampment fire in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An investigation is underway into what caused a large fire at a homeless encampment in northwest Rochester.

Rochester Fire said two people were living there. One of them suffered burns to their face and arms.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 6th Street and 11th Avenue Northwest along the railroad tracks.

Some trees were also on fire and had significant fire damage.

Fire crews said the burn victim was treated at the scene until Mayo Ambulance took him to the hospital.