Palestinians say dozens of cars wrecked in settler vandalism

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian residents say dozens of cars have been vandalized by settlers in a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say settlers entered the town of al-Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah early Tuesday. They spray-painted graffiti and sabotaged dozens of parked vehicles. Online video footage showed scuffles breaking out between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with troops using tear gas to disperse residents and journalists. The Israeli army says forces later entered the area to investigate the incident. The attack comes amid an uptick in settler violence in recent months.