Pandemic increases homeless veterans numbers

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Although Veterans Affairs has declared an end to veteran homelessness in seven out of 12 regions of Minnesota, it does not mean veterans are no longer experiencing it.

"Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state in the nation to eliminate veterans homelessness." Gov. Walz said.

Veteran's Affairs (VA) of Minneapolis, says veteran homelessness has increased since the pandemic started.

"Since COVID in the last several months we've definitely seen an increase in that area and where our vouchers are fully utilized," said Minneapolis VA Homeless Programs Director Jonelle Glubke.

There have been more homeless veterans coming into The Landing in Rochester as well.

"I sort of assumed there were just one or two folks and it wasn't until I pulled up our check-in screen and looked at our data points and saw out of the 350 odd individuals who have been to our day center since September 1st, 21 of those people identified as veterans," said Alex Hurlebaus.

That is about six percent of the population in The Landing.

"It's nuts to think that someone who served our country, active duty, National Guard and Reserve... You served our country you shouldn't be homeless," said Alex Hurlebaus.

To help a veteran in need, a place to start is the VA Voluntary Services Department.

The Landing in Rochester is always looking for donations as well.