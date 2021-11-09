People Who Care: A Servant’s Heart

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -It's estimated that nearly a quarter of us in this country volunteer on a regular basis, contributing to more than 8-billion hours. One Rochester man makes up a sizable portion of those hours. Maybe not a billion hours, but enough to make a big impact in his community.

Dr. Douglas Wood is a longtime volunteer at St. Pius the Tenth in Rochester. His work includes welcoming and caring for fellow parishioners. It's not his full-time gig. That's at Mayo Clinic where he's a long-time and distinguished cardiologist with a focus on the heart.

But each weekend, his attention turns to more hearts--in a different sense of the word. Three services a weekend, monitoring safety protocols and serving the needs of others. The long hours intensified in the early spring of 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic was sweeping across the globe. And churches, like St. Pius, were forced to shut down. It was then Dr. Wood began his new role--the challenging task of melding the spiritual side and the medical side of church-goers.

"We need to look at the perspective of safety, and how to create a safe environment for parishioners to practice catholic faith," Dr. Wood says.

It's been said that true leaders lead with a servant's heart. It's the secret to Dr. Wood's success. He hopes his work as a volunteer might inspire others to do the same--always leading by serving others.