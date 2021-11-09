Philanthropies planning a nonprofit newsroom in Cleveland

A coalition of philanthropies announced plans Tuesday to launch a nonprofit newsroom that will provide coverage of Cleveland, kicking off an effort to help fill a void left by the shrinking of news organizations in Ohio. The donors say theirs will be one of the largest local nonprofit news startups in the country. The American Journalism Project, one of the funders, has launched three other nonprofit newsroom startups and supported 26 others across the country. A broader effort, called the Ohio Local News Initiative, is set to establish a network of nonprofit newsrooms across the state.