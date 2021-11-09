Rain likely Wednesday into Thursday; Snow possible this weekend

Our next weather-maker will move across the area late Wednesday and impact the region through Friday. Widespread rain is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers will continue to linger through the daytime on Thursday. On the backside of the low, light snow will be possible through Friday morning. A "clipper-system" could impact the area late Saturday into Sunday. This could bring a round of accumulating snowfall to SE MN and NE IA. We'll keep a close eye on that system!

Light showers will start after sunset Wednesday. Most of the rainfall accumulations will take place after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rainfall accumulation will range from 0.25-1.00" area-wide. Lingering showers will continue into the late morning Thursday. There should be periods of dry weather Thursday afternoon and evening. Then as the low pushes to the NE, we'll see a wrap-around effect with the low which could bring light snow late Thursday into Friday. Snow accumulations are expected to be little to none.

High temperatures Wednesday will be above average in the middle 50s with overcast skies. Winds will pick up Wednesday with some gusts reaching near 30 mph. Winds will stay strong through Sunday with gusts still reaching near 25-30 mph.

Temperatures will stay below average Friday through next Monday. Highs will be in the middle 30s with overnight lows falling into the middle 20s.

