Report says Ethiopia’s Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country’s capital, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report is based on interviews with 16 women and local authorities, and it’s the most extensive one yet by a human rights watchdog on alleged abuses by Tigray forces after they entered Amhara four months ago. Earlier as the war raged in the Tigray region, ethnic Tigrayans reported hundreds of rapes by Ethiopian and allied forces, and experts estimated that thousands occurred.