Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

CAIRO (AP) — Two leading international rights groups have urged Sudan’s military to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army’s coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Tuesday also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than 100 government officials and political leaders, along with a large number of protesters and activists. The army also placed the country’s prime minister under house arrest in his residence in the capital, Khartoum.