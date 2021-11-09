State wide bomb threat causes numerous schools to evacuate

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- A private number called numerous schools in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon reporting a bomb threat which then caused schools statewide to evacuate.

One of the bomb threats was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Mayo High School in Rochester. The school evacuated as a precaution.

Mayo High School sent out the following email to Mayo families during the evacuation:

"Mayo Families,

We are currently evacuating Mayo High School out of an abundance of caution due to a threat that has been called into our school. We are working with District officials as well as the Rochester Police Department. Local law enforcement indicated that these calls are being made across the state at secondary schools and universities. We are following proper security precautions for this type of threat.

We will keep you updated on this matter as we learn more information that we can share."

Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to the bomb threat.

Officials brought in bomb dogs to Mayo High School and did not find a threat.

After no threats were found, the kids were allowed back into the school.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.