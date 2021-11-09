Teen dies after weekend shooting near Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot near a park just north of downtown Des Moines.. Officers were called Sunday morning to a shooting near Evelyn K. Davis Park and found someone performing CPR on a teenager. Officers and medics continued life-saving efforts and the teen was taken to a hospital. Police said Tuesday he had died. Police said the boy was a Des Moines resident but haven’t identified him. Investigators haven’t charged anyone in the death.