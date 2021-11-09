The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, she says the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another monopoly in the online world. Haugen says her former employer has rushed to prioritize the metaverse because “if you don’t like the conversation, you try to change the conversation.” Haugen accuses Facebook of prioritizing profits over online safety. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dismissed Haugen’s claims as a “coordinated effort” to paint a false picture of the company.