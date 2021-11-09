UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia’s capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its local staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital days after the government declared a state of emergency as the country’s yearlong war escalates. A humanitarian worker tells The Associated Press that all the detained staff members are ethnic Tigrayan. The U.N. says it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions in Addis Ababa since the state of emergency was declared. They say people are being picked up on the basis of their ethnicity alone. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to questions.