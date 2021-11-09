Woman receives life for role in killing of real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former probation officer has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent. A Hennepin County jury in September found 29-year-old Elsa Segura, of Fridley, guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh. The sentence does not allow for the possibility of release. Prosecutors say Segura lured Baugh to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. Two other co-defendants in the case, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were previously sentenced to life in prison for Baugh’s death. Investigators say the luring scheme was aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who was shot and wounded after Baugh was kidnapped.