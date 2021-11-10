$100 million will be directed to expand broadband internet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin. The latest round of grants is part of the recently passed $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. The legislation provides $65 billion to expand broadband coverage nationwide. The state has been working to expand high-speed internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to work and learn remotely. The state Public Service Commission recently awarded $100 million in funding as part of $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The PSC received 242 applications that requested more than $440 million for internet expansion.