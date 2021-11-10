Albania’s ex-top prosecutor sentenced over corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian Appeals Court has sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in prison for hiding money from illegally-owned properties. The ex-prosecutor general, Adriatik Llalla, 52, was sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. The sentence also bars Llalla from holding any public post for five years. Llalla has left the country and was represented by his lawyer who had asked to suspend the sentence claiming health issues. The request was turned down. Authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for Llalla. Llalla resigned from his role as Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017.