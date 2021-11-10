Despite Croatia’s virus surge, Russians fly in to get jabs

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Despite its infection surge, Croatia is becoming a new favored destination for Russians seeking vaccination with Western jabs. They need them to travel around Europe and the U.S. Officials say that there is a separate vaccination queue for foreigners — who are mostly Russians — at the biggest vaccination facility in the capital Zagreb. Croatians too have been flocking to the vaccination points since the European Union nation reported record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the past weeks. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed a new record high of 7,315 infections for the past 24 hours.