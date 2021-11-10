Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who left his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car during a police chase was given 28 years in prison after pleading guilty. The office of 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette says Imhotep O. Norman of Spartanburg was sentenced Tuesday. Law enforcement tried to stop him for speeding in April 2019 as flames and smoke spewed from his car. He jumped from the burning vehicle, and a trooper saw him toss a backpack with illegal drugs. The 28-year-old admitted to leaving his child behind, telling investigators that he thought law enforcement would rescue her.