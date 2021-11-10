‘I’m so lucky’: Elton John receives prestigious UK award

LONDON (AP) — Elton John has formally received one of the highest awards that can be bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II. In an investiture ceremony on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles anointed the rock star and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour. Current members include British environmentalist David Attenborough, Canadian author Margaret Atwood and one of Britain’s greatest-ever athletes, Sebastian Coe. The group, which in the past has included British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill and scientist Stephen Hawking, can only number a maximum of 65, excluding the sovereign, at any one time. “I’m so lucky,” Elton John said.